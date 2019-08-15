Suspect in custody after vehicle windows smashed at 4 downtown parking garages, sources say

The suspect was taken into custody at a parking garage and Polk and Wells streets, where three cars were damaged, sources said.
Earlier Thursday, 17 cars were damaged at about 12:47 a.m. at the Adams and Wabash Self-Parking Garage, police said. The vandalized cars were on different floors of the 12-floor garage and had rocks and concrete thrown through the back windshields.
"I walked around and sure enough someone threw a brick through the back of my window," said Winn East, who had his car vandalized.
WATCH: Raw video of cars vandalized in Loop parking garage
"My rear window was busted out and right next to my child's car seat there was a piece of concrete," said victim Andrew Klemens.
Police believe the suspect is also responsible for damaging more than two dozen parked in garages in the 300-block of South Franklin Street and the 100-block of West Madison Street. Each driver was left with shattered glass and no idea what to do next.
"I called on the intercom in the elevator and no one came," Klemens said.
Some customers say they would like to see more security at the locations.
"Of course, if you saw Chicago cops around it would be much better but they have other things they need to take care of," said Michael Wong, who parks downtown.
Chicago police suggest parking in a well-lit part of the garage where you can spot a security camera.
"Not really much that you can do except complain to the people that just sit in the office," said Jason Henniger, who parks downtown.
Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.