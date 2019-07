POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is in custody without incident after police and SWAT units responded to a barricade situation at a home in south suburban Posen Tuesday.The Cook County Sheriff's Office said its HBT team assisted Posen police as SWAT units were seen in the 14600-block of Blaine Avenue.Temporary road closure were in effect according to Posen police but have since been reopened.The incident is still under investigation. No further details are available at this time.