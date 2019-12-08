Suspect in custody, confesses to fatally shooting Houston Police Sgt., court documents say

Officer Christopher Brewster has died. He was just 32. Leaves behind a wife, parents, and a sister. He was promoted the Sergeant nine months ago. https://t.co/Hiv4XFnv0X #abc13eyewitness — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) December 8, 2019

HOUSTON -- A Houston police sergeant died Saturday night after a shooting in the city's East End, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.Sgt. Christopher Brewster was responding to a domestic disturbance call just after 5:45 p.m. from a woman who advised dispatchers that her boyfriend was assaulting her and that he was armed with two weapons, Acevedo said.According to Acevedo, Brewster arrived less than five minutes later to find the couple had left the location, but were found walking a few blocks away. Brewster came under fire as soon as he tried to exit his patrol cruiser, police said.In court Sunday morning, authorities said Brewster exited his vehicle without his gun drawn and was trying to get Solis' attention by waving both hands.Brewster was hit multiple times, but still managed to draw his weapon and radio a description of the suspect to other responding officers, police said.Arturo Solis, 25, is the suspected shooter, Acevedo said.Solis has a lengthy criminal history including a charge of assault causing bodily injury.Solis was charged with capital murder of a police officer early Sunday morning with no bond.He waived his right to appear in probable cause court, his next appearance is scheduled for December 9.According to court documents, Solis confessed to the shooting death of Sgt. Brewster.Solis told authorities he was aware Brewster was a police officer and shot him in order to avoid arrest, court documents said.Brewster's death is the first line-of-duty fatality involving a Houston-area law enforcement officer since Harris County Sheriff's deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was ambushed during a traffic stop in Sept. 2019.