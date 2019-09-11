Suspect in custody in death of Dolton mother shot while driving with children

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have a suspect in custody in the death of a Dolton mother who was shot in front of her children last month.Marshia McGill, 40, was driving with four of her eight children in the southern suburb when gunfire erupted between two groups. McGill was struck by a stray bullet.No charges have been filed at this time. Investigators haven't released the name of a suspect.McGill's death is one of several fatal shootings in the village in recent weeks.A couple days after McGill was killed by a stray bullet, 16-year-old Akeira Boston was fatally shot while sitting in a car outside a convenience store.Angelneka Smith, a 31-year-old mother, was killed in a shooting outside a Dolton bar last Sunday.Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers has said that they're all isolated and unrelated incidents.