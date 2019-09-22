Suspect in custody, Chicago police officer recovering after Saturday shooting

The officer is a 16-year veteran of the Chicago police force and was hit multiple times, sources said.
Police identified 45-year-old Michael Blackman as the shooter. Blackman was shot multiple times during the exchange of gunfire with officers and is in critical condition also at Christ Medical Center, investigators said.
Investigators say Blackman was initially wanted for shooting a 29-year-old woman while riding his bike in the Fulton River District on Wednesday.
Saturday's incident started after the police department's Fugitive Apprehension Team tried to serve a warrant a home near 65th Street and Winchester.
"The fugitive team went over there and they knocked on the door. The defendant came out the back door. That's when he shot the officer," said Chicago Police Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan.
Blackman remained at large for several hours after allegedly shooting the officer Saturday morning, leaving many in the community on edge as multiple law enforcement agencies canvased the area. Authorities later identified private surveillance video following his
movements.
Police released photos of a gun they recovered at the scene.
Gun recovered from scene after armed confrontation with fugitive Michael Blackman. He's now in surgery listed in critical. He posed a clear and present danger to the people of Chicago & no word on his motivation as to why he shot a police officer and a victim earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/XkrmMBB0eB— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 21, 2019
Investigators haven't yet determined the reason behind the shooting that sparked the manhunt earlier this week.
"We do not have any additional motive," Deenihan said. "It appears that he randomly targeted and shot this poor woman."
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot visited the officer at the hospital.
She also tweeted, commending the "quick and heroic work of Chicago police officers and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners."
UPDATE: A suspect has been apprehended thanks to the quick and heroic work of @Chicago_Police officers and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. Today’s incident is a stark reminder of the sacrifices first responders make every day. https://t.co/0pzPUkUYak— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) September 22, 2019
According to police, Blackman has an extensive arrest history dating back to 1991. His charges include burglary, battery, domestic battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, driving on a suspended license and criminal possession of a controlled substance.