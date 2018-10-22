Suspect in fatal shooting of 2-year-old boy in Hermosa arrested

The 2-year-old boy killed in Hermosa on Saturday is the youngest victim of gun violence in the city so far this year, according to police.

Chicago police announced Monday that they have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy in the Hermosa neighborhodo earlier this month.


Julien Gonzalez has been at a family party with his family. The toddler and an 18-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk near the mouth of an alley in the 2200-block of North Kilbourn Avenue at about 10:17 p.m. on October 6 when someone fired shots in their direction from the end of the street, police said. Two women were fighting inside an alley between Kilbourn and Kenneth avenues when the shots rang out.

Gonzalez and the man were both wounded. The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he later died and the man was wounded in the leg and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Monday morning, Chicago Police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi said a suspect has been arrested in the connection with the murder of Gonzalez.
