Suspect in killing of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer appears in court Friday

The repeat felon accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer will have a hearing Friday afternoon. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS)
The repeat felon accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer appeared in court hearing Friday afternoon.

Shomari Legghette, 44, faces murder, weapons and drug charges. Legghette has been behind bars since the shooting last month that took the life of Commander Bauer, a 31-year veteran of the force who led the 18th District.

Bauer intervened in a chase as Legghette was running from officers downtown. The two men struggled in the stairwell outside of the Thompson Center. Legghette allegedly pulled out a gun, shooting the commander six times. He was found with drugs and was wearing body armor, police said.

The indictment against Legghette was announced at the hearing Friday. Leggehette was brought into the court heavily guarded and chained.

Meanwhile, Chicago police tweeted out pictures of Superintendent Eddie Johnson shaking hands with doctors, nurses and staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, taking a moment to thank them for their help and professionalism on that tragic day.


Legghette will enter a plea on Monday. Chicago police said Supt. Johnson plans to be there.
