Orange County Stabbings: Suspect in Garden Grove, Santa Ana stabbing rampage was a 'violent criminal,' police say

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. -- A suspect is in custody after a violent rampage involving a series of deadly stabbings and robberies through Orange County, California Wednesday, police say.The violence left four people dead and two badly wounded. There were at least three armed robberies committed, as well.The stabbings appeared to have no obvious motive other than, in some instances, armed robbery. The suspect was described as "pure evil" and "full of anger."Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Garden Grove resident Zachary Castaneda, who they said is a documented gang member and convicted felon. He is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail, according to online sheriff's records.At a news conference, Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRe said Castaneda had previously been incarcerated for possession of methamphetamine with the intention to distribute while armed with an assault weapon.Before Wednesday's killings, Castaneda had been released early from prison under the provisions of California's Assembly Bill 109, DaRe said."He is a violent criminal who should have never been considered for release," Garden Grove Mayor Steven R. Jones said, lambasting the bill passed into law by voters in 2011.The Public Safety Realignment initiative was a response to a U.S. Supreme Court order to move inmates out of California's 33 state prisons because of a shortage of medical and mental-health care. The initiative sought to shift part of that population -- including those convicted on felonies not deemed serious -- into county jails.The Garden Grove Police Department said the stabbing rampage started when the Castaneda robbed a bakery on Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove and took cash at knifepoint.He also apparently broke into an apartment of one of his neighbors in the complex where he lives. Those residents reported a break-in just after 4 p.m. Before police could respond to take a routine burglary report, a new report came in about an hour later of a homicide at the address, police said.The six victims ranged in age from 25 to 64. Witnesses told investigators the suspect did not say anything to the victims, but rather "he just savagely attacked these people," Whitney said.That apartment complex is located in the 12000-block of Jentges Avenue. One person at the apartment was pronounced dead at the scene with stab wounds. A second person was transported with multiple stab wounds was taken to a hospital and later succumbed to his injuries, police said.Two more robberies occurred at local businesses in the area. One woman was stabbed at an insurance businesses in Garden Grove. She fought back against the attacker and is expected to survive.Police then responded to reports from a Chevron gas station on Harbor Boulevard. Police said a man was pumping gas when the suspect approached him. He suffered lacerations to his face, and his nose was almost sliced off, but he is expected to survive.The suspect then made his way over to nearby Santa Ana, where another person was fatally stabbed at a Subway parking lot on 1st Street.Castaneda was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he came out of a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana, and dropped a knife and a handgun that he had taken from a security guard by cutting off the guard's belt and holster, police said. He told officers the blood he was covered in was tomato juice, Garden Grove Police Lt. Carl Whitney said.The guard was rushed to the hospital but later died.Some of the attacks were captured on surveillance video, police said. Investigators said they plan to release footage from at least one incident.The motive in the case appeared to be "robbery, hate, homicide," the lieutenant said.