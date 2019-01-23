Orland Park mall shooting: Suspected shooter Jakharr Williams arrested in Matteson, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect in the Orland Park mall shooting was taken into custody Wednesday night in south suburban Matteson, the Orland Park police chief said.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
The suspect in the Orland Park mall shooting was taken into custody Wednesday night in south suburban Matteson, the Orland Park police chief said.

Jakharr Williams, 19, of University Park, was wanted in connection with Monday night's Orland Square Mall shooting which killed 18-year-old Javon Britten, of Richton Park, and wounded another person.
RELATED: Police search for suspect Jakharr Williams, family of victim Javon Britten speaks



Orland Park police said Williams was arrested on the street in Matteson at about 6:15 p.m. without incident. The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, working with Orland Park police, were able to locate him and make the arrest, police said.

RAW VIDEO: Chaos during shooting at Orland Square Mall
EMBED More News Videos

Video from inside and outside the Orland Square Mall shows chaos as shoppers and workers ran from gunfire in the food court.



At Orland Square Mall on Monday, surveillance cameras captured the chaos as shoppers and workers ran. Authorities said gunfire erupted at 6:40 p.m. at the mall's food court.

WATCH: Mother of Orland Park mall shooting victim speaks
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of Javon Britten, 18, spoke Tuesday after her son was fatally shot Monday night at Orland Square Mall.


"Those where his last words to me. He told me 'I love you, mom,' and I said, 'I love you too,'" his mother Nail Hobson said.

Police said Britten was shot in the chest and staggered a short distance before police said he collapsed in front of shoppers. He later died at a hospital.

Family members said Britten was at the mall with his cousin when they encountered someone they knew from Rich Central High School, where Javon was a student. They said that the gunman said something about not liking Javon.

"My other nephew Charles tried to diffuse the situation," said Stephanie Kizer, the victim's aunt.
But it escalated and the man who police have identified as Williams allegedly pulled a gun.
WATCH: Cousin of Orland Park mall shooting victim speaks
EMBED More News Videos

Lakeisha Kizer, a cousin of Javon Britten, 18, spoke Tuesday after the teen was fatally shot Monday night at Orland Square Mall.



"He shot at Javon five times I believe, and two times at my other nephew Charles, but Charles was able to get away and get safe inside one of the stores in the mall," Kizer said.

Britten's family says they don't know of any bad history between the two men.

"I'm praying for both sides of the families and I ask for this young man with the help of God to surrender yourself," Kizer said.

EMBED More News Videos

Classmate's said Britten's tall and friendly demeanor was a welcome sight at school.



At Rich Central High buzz over Britten's death was palpable, and classmates said his tall and friendly demeanor was a welcome sight at the school. Rich Central offered counseling to students and staff Tuesday.

In a letter to the student body, Principal Todd Whitaker said, "While it is important to deal with grief, loss and anger and fear reactions, we believe it is essential to resume a normal routine during school activities."

Officers with heavy weapons responded within minutes, conducting a store-to-store search for the shooter. Officials said surveillance video shows the gunman left the mall on foot.

"Over our headset, we heard another associate yell, '9-1-1. There's a shooting in the mall.' So we ran to the back. We gathered up our customers and just stayed in the back," said Christina Pelc, who works at the mall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingmallman killedOrland ParkRichton Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in, temps to drop below zero
After standoff with Pelosi, Trump says he'll give State of the Union 'after Shutdown is over'
Train operator audio from night CPD officers killed on Metra tracks released
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
VIDEO: Man smashes windshield in road rage incident
Solis secretly recorded Burke after federal investigation into misuse of campaign funds, source says
15 hurt in CTA bus crash in Goose Island
Polar Vortex Explainer: Get ready for bitter cold the next few weeks
Show More
Man killed in Harvard snowmobile crash
Fallen concrete at Union Station sparks spat over who is responsible
Ice Castles now open in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Marine recruiter charged with sexually assaulting teen girl trying to enlist
More News