The suspect in the Orland Park mall shooting was taken into custody Wednesday night in south suburban Matteson, the Orland Park police chief said.Jakharr Williams, 19, of University Park, was wanted in connection with Monday night's Orland Square Mall shooting which killed 18-year-old Javon Britten, of Richton Park, and wounded another person.Orland Park police said Williams was arrested on the street in Matteson at about 6:15 p.m. without incident. The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, working with Orland Park police, were able to locate him and make the arrest, police said.At Orland Square Mall on Monday, surveillance cameras captured the chaos as shoppers and workers ran. Authorities said gunfire erupted at 6:40 p.m. at the mall's food court."Those where his last words to me. He told me 'I love you, mom,' and I said, 'I love you too,'" his mother Nail Hobson said.Police said Britten was shot in the chest and staggered a short distance before police said he collapsed in front of shoppers. He later died at a hospital.Family members said Britten was at the mall with his cousin when they encountered someone they knew from Rich Central High School, where Javon was a student. They said that the gunman said something about not liking Javon."My other nephew Charles tried to diffuse the situation," said Stephanie Kizer, the victim's aunt.But it escalated and the man who police have identified as Williams allegedly pulled a gun."He shot at Javon five times I believe, and two times at my other nephew Charles, but Charles was able to get away and get safe inside one of the stores in the mall," Kizer said.Britten's family says they don't know of any bad history between the two men."I'm praying for both sides of the families and I ask for this young man with the help of God to surrender yourself," Kizer said.At Rich Central High buzz over Britten's death was palpable, and classmates said his tall and friendly demeanor was a welcome sight at the school. Rich Central offered counseling to students and staff Tuesday.In a letter to the student body, Principal Todd Whitaker said, "While it is important to deal with grief, loss and anger and fear reactions, we believe it is essential to resume a normal routine during school activities."Officers with heavy weapons responded within minutes, conducting a store-to-store search for the shooter. Officials said surveillance video shows the gunman left the mall on foot."Over our headset, we heard another associate yell, '9-1-1. There's a shooting in the mall.' So we ran to the back. We gathered up our customers and just stayed in the back," said Christina Pelc, who works at the mall.