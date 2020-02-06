CTA Blue Line shooting suspect arrested after man wounded on train near UIC-Halsted station: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after a man was shot on a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning near the UIC-Halsted station on the Near West Side.

Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night. He said Thursday morning that charges against the suspect are pending.

Paramedics responded to the shooting about 10:45 a.m. at the station in the 400-block of South Halsted Street. A 30-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

"After, of course, people hear shots there is going to be some chaos. There was some people on the train. I don't know exactly how many. There were some people on the platform," said Deputy Chief of Patrol Fred Waller, Chicago Police Department.

RELATED: Street performer seriously injured in CTA Red Line stabbing on Jackson platform, woman in custody

Police said the man had been preparing to exit the train when he exchanged words with an unknown man who then grabbed his backpack. The victim attempted to pull away, and the suspect shot him once in the back, police said. The shooting suspect fled west from the platform with the victim's bag and wallet.

"There was some kind of verbal exchange," Waller said. "We are not sure if they knew each other. We are still seeking to find that out. Detectives are talking with witnesses."

WATCH: Chicago police give latest on CTA Blue Line shooting
EMBED More News Videos

A person was shot on a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning near the UIC-Halsted station on the Near West Side.



Trains were shut down at the station for several hours due to the investigation.

The shooting came just one day after a popular street performer was stabbed at the Jackson Red Line station in the Loop.

RELATED: Alderman, residents want more CTA Red Line safety measures after uptick in violent crime
EMBED More News Videos

Following a recent uptick in violent crime, one of Chicago's aldermen is calling for more safety measures on the CTA Red Line.



The 26-year-old man was stabbed multiple times, but is expected to recover. Officers arrested the woman who attacked him nearby after a witness identified her.

Last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to stats showing a surge in crime on trains and buses. Kenneth Franklin, president of the union that represents CTA rail works, said more needs to be done to improve safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreektownshootingcta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow falls across area
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
New Lincoln Park HS interim administrator resigns over misconduct allegation
Chicago Auto Show: Media Preview Day
Curie HS basketball coach removed after alleged altercation with student
Peter gets more decisive with eliminations on 'The Bachelor'
Mom says school district won't let 6-year-old son wear earrings
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow continues Thursday morning
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Customers say DevaCurl products made their hair fall out
ER workers tested for coronavirus after Chicago woman diagnosed at hospital
Gianna Bryant's Calif. school retires her No. 2 basketball jersey
More TOP STORIES News