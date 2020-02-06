CTA Blue Line shooting suspect arrested after man wounded on train near UIC-Halsted station: Chicago police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5905847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A person was shot on a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning near the UIC-Halsted station on the Near West Side.

Following a recent uptick in violent crime, one of Chicago's aldermen is calling for more safety measures on the CTA Red Line.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after a man was shot on a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning near the UIC-Halsted station on the Near West Side.Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night. He said Thursday morning that charges against the suspect are pending.Paramedics responded to the shooting about 10:45 a.m. at the station in the 400-block of South Halsted Street. A 30-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said."After, of course, people hear shots there is going to be some chaos. There was some people on the train. I don't know exactly how many. There were some people on the platform," said Deputy Chief of Patrol Fred Waller, Chicago Police Department.Police said the man had been preparing to exit the train when he exchanged words with an unknown man who then grabbed his backpack. The victim attempted to pull away, and the suspect shot him once in the back, police said. The shooting suspect fled west from the platform with the victim's bag and wallet."There was some kind of verbal exchange," Waller said. "We are not sure if they knew each other. We are still seeking to find that out. Detectives are talking with witnesses."Trains were shut down at the station for several hours due to the investigation.The shooting came just one day after a popular street performer was stabbed at the Jackson Red Line station in the Loop.The 26-year-old man was stabbed multiple times, but is expected to recover. Officers arrested the woman who attacked him nearby after a witness identified her.Last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to stats showing a surge in crime on trains and buses. Kenneth Franklin, president of the union that represents CTA rail works, said more needs to be done to improve safety.