Suspect named by police in fatal Popeyes stabbing over chicken sandwich

Police have named a suspect in a fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes.
Prince George's County Police Department said they're looking 30-year-old Ricoh McClain, reported CNN.
He's facing charges including, first degree murder and second degree murder, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.
28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis was killed on November 4 outside of the fast food restaurant.
Police said he apparently cut a line for the restaurant's re-released chicken sandwich and argued with another man who confronted him.
