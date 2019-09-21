Suspect wanted for shooting Chicago Police officer now in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The suspect wanted for shooting a Chicago police officer in West Englewood Saturday morning is in custody, according to police.

Michael Blackman, 45, was shot by police in an exchange of gunfire in a rail yard at 64th Street and Bell Avenue.

Blackman was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

His condition is not known.



The Chicago police officer who was shot Saturday morning in West Englewood is recovering from surgery at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

He was shot while officers from the Chicago Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension Team were serving a warrant at a home near 65th Street and Winchester.

Blackman is also accused of shooting a woman while riding a bike in the Fulton River District on Wednesday.

"When the fugitive unit went to knock on the door, he heard the knocks and ran out the back and that's when he ran into the officer and his partner, " said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials hold news conference on Chicago police officer shot Saturday morning in West Englewood neighborhood.



Fellow officers were able to rush the wounded officer to the hospital in a squad car.

"It's reported that the injured officer had the self-awareness to apply his own tourniquet as his partner maintained pressure on the gunshot wound on the way to the hospital," said Supt. Johnson.

The 40-year-old officer is a 16-year-veteran of the Chicago Police Department. He suffered a wound to the groin as well as two wounds to his left lower leg.

"He came basically bleeding to death, he had already lost a significant amount of blood and was taking emergently to the operating room for surgery," said trauma surgeon, Jane K. Lee.

The wounded officer, along with his partner, were able to return fire, according to police.

Blackman has an extensive arrest history dating back to 1991. His charges include from burglary, battery domestic battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, driving on a suspended license criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot who visited the officer at the hospital tweeted, asking "all Chicagoans to join me in praying for the officer shot earlier today and his family, and for the continued safety of our first responders and law enforcement."



Several police agencies including SWAT teams, U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all responded to the scene.

EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago police officer was shot on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning, police said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
englewoodchicagoofficer injuredpolice officer shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Schaumburg mall to reopen after SUV crash, 1 in custody
2 officers injured after being dragged by vehicle
Wheaton police investigate reported attempted child abduction
Sept. 21 is 'Earth, Wind & Fire Day' in Los Angeles
Deputies say South Carolina bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt
Person wanted for sexual assault in bathroom: police
Barron Hilton, hotelier and LA Chargers founding owner, dead at 91
Show More
Alleged rapist gives woman 3 choices: death, rape or sex with son
Student with autism given desk over toilet in bathroom
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy with stray storms Saturday
Chicago officer pleads guilty in crash data-for-bribes case
CTA Blue Line to temporarily shut down for repairs next week
More TOP STORIES News