Police looking for suspect wanted in Frankfort groping incidents

FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are warning southwest suburban residents of a pair of groping incidents reported in Frankfort.

The Frank Fort Police Department has released new, cleared surveillance images of a man suspected of groping multiple women along Old Plank Road Trail.

Police received a report from a woman Wednesday morning. The woman told police that at about 9:45 a.m., she saw a black man wearing a red and gray tight shirt, black spandex pants and a stocking cap on the east side of the LaGrange Road bridge.

The woman said as she headed back east on the trail near the Prairie Park pond, she saw him ahead of her on the path. As the woman passed through Indian Boundary Park, she said the suspect grabbed her buttocks and ran away.

The suspect is described as 5'6"-5'10" with an athletic build. Police said the suspect description is similar to that of a previous incident on October 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frankfort Police Department.

The Frankfort Police Department will hold a public meeting regarding this safety alert on Tuesday night at the Frankfort Village Hall.
