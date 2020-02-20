Suspect who fatally shot man in CTA tunnel arrested in Oak Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this week in a CTA pedestrian tunnel in the Loop, a spokesman said.

U.S. Marshals and Chicago police arrested the suspect in west suburban Oak Park, Chicago police chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

"He had be tazed by federal agents during arrest & is now being transported to CPD for interrogation," Guglielmi said.



No charges have been filed.

Interim Chicago Police Supt. Charlie Beck is expected to speak on the arrest Thursday evening.

The early Monday shooting was sparked by a "personal" dispute but the reason for the argument was unclear, police said. The shooting happened in the tunnel connecting the Jackson Red and Blue lines in the 200 block of South Dearborn.

Edward Charleston, 24, was killed when he was shot in the stomach and chest. Another man was shot in the head and arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in good condition. Police said she doesn't appear to have been involved in the argument between the men.

Two babies were in the vicinity of the shooting, Guglielmi said earlier. The children were in the group that included the three victims, but the woman who was shot isn't their mother, he said.

