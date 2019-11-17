Suspected bank robber arrested in Chicago after pursuit from Rolling Meadows

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. -- A person is in federal custody for allegedly robbing a bank Saturday in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.

Someone robbed the Fifth Third Bank, 1801 Algonquin Rd., about 11 a.m. before fleeing, the FBI said.

The suspect then led police on a 13-mile chase into the Northwest Side of Chicago, where they were arrested in the 6800 block of North Olmsted Avenue in Edison Park, according to Chicago police.

The suspect was taken into custody, the FBI said. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Illinois, who would be responsible for charging the suspect, could not be reached for comment Sunday.

Rolling Meadows police did not respond to requests for details about the bank robbery or ensuing chase. Chicago police said they assisted in the arrest but declined to comment further.
