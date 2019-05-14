Suspected driver in St. Charles hit-and-run that injured girl, 7, in bond court Tuesday

UNINCORPORATED ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- The suspected driver in a hit and run crash in unincorporated St. Charles Township that injured a 7-year-old girl on Mother's Day is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.
Deputies said Brian Quartuccio, 42, turned himself into authorities nearly a day after the crash. The Illinois Secretary of State's Office said Quartuccio had his license was revoked back in 2012 after he was convicted of three DUIs and had been caught driving with a revoked license at least three times and is currently on probation.
Kane County State's Attorney's Office said Quartuccio has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report a death or injury, and two counts of driving while his license is revoked, all felonies. He has also been charged with misdemeanor operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, a petty offense, the state's attorney said.
"At the end of the day, law enforcement can't account for everybody who makes the decision to get behind the wheel of a car," said Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain.
Officials said Quartuccio was driving a pickup in unincorporated St Charles when he hit 7-year-old Lexi Hanson who was on her bicycle Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said he left her on the road and sped away.
Monday, her second grade classmates spent the day making get well cards and signs for Lexi.
The little girl's relatives say she suffered broken bones and a spinal injury as that her condition has been upgrade from critical to fair.
Hanson's family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for her medical costs.
