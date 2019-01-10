Suspected shoplifter throws bras, panties out window during 100 mph police chase in NW Indiana

Holly Sansone (Portage Police Department)

PORTAGE, Ind. --
Panties, bras and other shoplifted items were tossed from a car being chased by police at speeds nearly reaching 100 mph in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the driver almost struck other vehicles Wednesday evening before her car tires were shredded by spikes laid across a roadway by police

Four bras, 14 pairs of panties, two candles and some air freshener refills -- all valued at about $445 -- are believed to have been stolen from a retail store in Portage, east of Gary.

The chase started when officers investigating the shoplifting approached the woman about 6:30 p.m. She was arrested when her car was stopped in Chesterton.

The woman faces fleeing and resisting law enforcement, theft and reckless driving charges.
