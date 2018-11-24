Search underway for suspects who rang doorbell, set off fireworks in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey police are searching for the people responsible for ringing a doorbell and setting off fireworks on the homeowner's front porch. (Bernards Township Police Department)

BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
New Jersey police are searching for the people responsible for ringing a doorbell and setting off fireworks on the homeowner's front porch.

The incident was caught on surveillance video Friday morning around 1 a.m. on Elizabeth Street.

Authorities with the Bernards Township Police Department are looking to identify the people caught on camera after similar incidents have occurred nearby.

Police are also asking for the suspects to turn themselves in before someone is seriously hurt or property is damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call 908-766-1122, ext. 610, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Somerset County New Jersey TIPS line, 1-888-577-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireworkssurveillance videocrimeSomerset CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Winter Storm Warning issued for areas north, west of Chicago
Mike Ditka improving after suffering heart attack this week, agent says
Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
Woman unleashes racist rant at restaurant
Turkeys on a plane: How to travel with food, presents for the holidays
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Thousands of dollars in computers, electronics stolen from Logan Square apartment
Picket line outside closing South Side Target location turns away Black Friday shoppers
Chicago AccuWeather: Mild, breezy Saturday
Show More
Vigil held for man, 22, shot and killed in West Town
Man stabs elderly couple's dog
No punishment for students in viral Nazi salute photo
VIDEO: Ferry crashes into dock at SF Ferry building
Black Friday shopping becomes contact sport at Victoria's Secret
More News