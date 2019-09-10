Suspects in deaths of pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa Lopez, baby seeking gag order against victim's family

Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa are accused of strangling Marlen Ochoa Lopez last spring. Ochoa-Lopez' baby died later at a hospital. Desiree's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is accused of trying to cover up the killing.
The defendants want the judge to issue a gag order against the victim's family- including Ochoa-Lopez's husband.
RAW VIDEO: Missing pregnant teen's remains found near Chicago home
All three defendants have pleaded not guilty and remain in custody without bond.
