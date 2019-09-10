Suspects in deaths of pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa Lopez, baby seeking gag order against victim's family

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people charged in connection with the death of a pregnant mother and the removal of her unborn child from her womb are expected in court Tuesday.

Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa are accused of strangling Marlen Ochoa Lopez last spring. Ochoa-Lopez' baby died later at a hospital. Desiree's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is accused of trying to cover up the killing.

The defendants want the judge to issue a gag order against the victim's family- including Ochoa-Lopez's husband.

Police were seen investigating outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side where a missing pregnant teen's remains were found.



All three defendants have pleaded not guilty and remain in custody without bond.

