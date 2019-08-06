Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 2 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman indicted in baby's death

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The two women charged in the murder of a young pregnant Chicago teenager are expected to face new charges Tuesday.

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree will appear for a hearing to be formally indicted on charges of murder in the death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's baby. Last month both women were charged with murder and aggravated battery to a child.

The Figueroas already face first degree murder charges for allegedly luring 19-year-old Ochoa-Lopez, who was 9 months pregnant at the time, to Clarisa's home in May with the promise of free baby clothes and a stroller.

Investigators said the women killed Ochoa-Lopez then took her baby from her womb.

Ochoa-Lopez's baby Yovanny suffered severe brain damage and died in the hospital in June.

Clarisa Figueroa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with covering it up.

"I don't understand why Piotr Bobak is not also charged in the death of my tiny innocent son. He had photos with my son in his arms claiming he was his child. He knew he was not his child especially since he helped conceal my wife's murder," said the father of the baby, Yovany Lopez.

"We want to make something very clear," said Julie Contreras of the League of United Latin American Citizens, "We wish these defendants a fair trail. Followed by a life time in prison and an eternity in Hell."

The trio will be back in court next month on separate charges in the murder of Ochoa-Lopez.

All three defendants have pleaded not guilty and remain in custody without bond.

