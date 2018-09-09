Suspects may have posed as ride share drivers in Near North Side robbery

A man was robbed Saturday night in a crime that may involve suspects posing as ride-share drivers.Police said the victim was picked up by two women in a dark-colored sedan in the 600 block of North Wells Street. Once the victim was inside the car, the robbers took his cell phone and credit cards.The robbers then threw the man out of the car in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue.Similar incidents have been reported in the area over the last several weeks. No arrests have been made.