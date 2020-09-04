officer killed

Shooting kills Cleveland police officer James Skernivitz; suspects at large

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A shooting killed a Cleveland police officer and another person, and authorities on Friday sought the person or people responsible, officials said.

Detective James Skernivitz, 53, was shot around 10 p.m. Thursday on the west side.

Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters that Skernivitz was with the department for 25 years, saying, "Cleveland lost one of its finest."

Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Jeff Follmer said a second person, who was not an officer but was in Skernivitz's car, also died. Details about that person weren't immediately released by police.

Investigators appealed to the public for help in finding a suspect or suspects. The FBI in Cleveland offered a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings in Cuyahoga County and at the Statehouse in Columbus.

It has been more than 10 years since an on-duty Cleveland police officer was fatally shot.

Patrol Officer Derek Owens, 36, was killed in February 2008 while chasing a suspect. Owens caught up to the man, who turned and shot Owens in the abdomen below his bulletproof vest.

The man was found guilty of aggravated murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiopolice officer killedpolice officer shotu.s. & worldpolice officerofficer killed
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER KILLED
St. Louis officer dies after being shot by gunman
Retired St. Louis police captain's widow addresses RNC
LA area cop, teen daughter die in car crash on vacation
2 south Texas police officers killed, suspect dies by suicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dan Ryan motorcycle crash throws riders onto Red Line tracks
Man shot, killed in attempted Park Manor gas station robbery: CPD
CPD Supt. Brown discusses Labor Day weekend safety plans
2 assault-style rifles turned into Antioch police morning after teen's Kenosha shooting
Man's friend shoots him in Old Town Triangle robbery: CPD
DC Police release body camera footage from fatal shooting
Labor Day weekend final time to visit Navy Pier ahead of temporary closure
Show More
IU coronavirus: University seeks fraternity closures
Car rolls over onto Lakefront Trail in Lakeview
Hotel occupancy rates down as industry struggles due to COVID-19
Election officials respond after Trump says try to vote twice
Vitamin D deficiency may be linked to increased risk of COVID-19, study finds
More TOP STORIES News