Video shows L.A. woman robbed at gunpoint in front of her home; suspects sought

By
CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES -- Doorbell camera video captures a man running up to a woman at her front door in Los Angeles and robbing her at gunpoint Monday night, police said.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in Canoga Park.

Video shows when one of the suspects runs up behind the victim as she was returning home from a friend's place. The suspect then grabs her purse.

"The guy was like, 'Give me your purse. Don't end your life over a purse.' And then showed me his gun," said the victim, who wanted to be identified as Molly.

The suspect was wearing a hoodie to cover his face and was apparently holding a gun.

In the video, the 27-year-old woman can be heard telling her dad she had just been robbed.

She said the robbery happened fast.

"I was just kind of shocked because I didn't know what was happening," she said.

Police said two suspects were working together, while the victim says she believes three people were involved.

"They were running down the street and I saw headlights go on and the car started backing up to pick them up," the victim said.

The victim says the suspect got away with her purse containing only a few dollars.

"I'm glad I didn't do anything in the end, and I didn't get hurt because it could have been a lot worse," she said.

Los Angeles police are attempting to identify the suspects.
