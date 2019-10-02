Video shows L.A. woman robbed at gunpoint in front of her home; suspects sought

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES -- Doorbell camera video captures a man running up to a woman at her front door in Los Angeles and robbing her at gunpoint Monday night, police said.The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in Canoga Park.Video shows when one of the suspects runs up behind the victim as she was returning home from a friend's place. The suspect then grabs her purse."The guy was like, 'Give me your purse. Don't end your life over a purse.' And then showed me his gun," said the victim, who wanted to be identified as Molly.The suspect was wearing a hoodie to cover his face and was apparently holding a gun.In the video, the 27-year-old woman can be heard telling her dad she had just been robbed.She said the robbery happened fast."I was just kind of shocked because I didn't know what was happening," she said.Police said two suspects were working together, while the victim says she believes three people were involved."They were running down the street and I saw headlights go on and the car started backing up to pick them up," the victim said.The victim says the suspect got away with her purse containing only a few dollars."I'm glad I didn't do anything in the end, and I didn't get hurt because it could have been a lot worse," she said.Los Angeles police are attempting to identify the suspects.