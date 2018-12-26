Suspicious house fire in Hickory Hills under investigation

The state fire marshal is investigating if a house fire in southwest suburban Hickory Hills was started on purpose.It happened on Christmas at a home on Beechnut Road.Fire officials say the fire started in the garage.Police are investigating reports that someone threw a Molotov cocktail into the garage."The state fire marshal is on the scene investigating things and we'll hopefully have more information on the cause later. But for now, it's still undetermined," said Battalion Chief Eric Anderson, Roberts Park Fire Protection District.Everyone was able to escape the house in time. No one was injured.