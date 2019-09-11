'Suspicious package' found in Logan Square mailbox: officials

CHICAGO -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious package Wednesday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Police were called at 10:35 a.m. for reports of a "suspicious object" near Fullerton and Central Park avenues, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said crews are conducting a hazardous materials response because of a suspicious package found in a mailbox.

Further details were not immediately available. The package remains under investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
