'Suspicious package' found in Logan Square mailbox: officials

CHICAGO -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious package Wednesday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.
Police were called at 10:35 a.m. for reports of a "suspicious object" near Fullerton and Central Park avenues, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said crews are conducting a hazardous materials response because of a suspicious package found in a mailbox.
Further details were not immediately available. The package remains under investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
