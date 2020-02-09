SUV crashes into ambulance in Edgewater, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is hurt after an SUV crashed into an ambulance in Edgewater Saturday, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred in the 6400 block of North Clark Street.

Police said a woman driving the SUV collided with the ambulance, which had its lights and sirens on.

A paramedic was taken to the hospital along with the patient, who was already being transported.

The woman was ticketed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
edgewatercar crashambulance
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Chicago Auto Show gets underway
2 teens charged in death of South Side store owner shot during robbery
Mob Hit: 'The Irishman' misses shot at Chicago Outfit
20 dead, 31 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
Residents report discrimination at Pilsen post office
Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84
4-year-old boy fatally shot in Milwaukee
Show More
Man charged in shooting of firefighter in Albany Park
Official: American casualties in Afghan military mission
Man shot, paralyzed girl, 13, in Gary after she refused him sex: police
15 injured when wrong-way minivan hits CTA bus in Austin
Mother and her 6 children killed in house fire in Mississippi
More TOP STORIES News