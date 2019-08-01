SUV crashes into Panda Express near Midway Airport

WATCH: SUV crashes into Panda Express. The Equinox now sits in the dining room as police work to track the driver down. Police say he lost control while turning in the 6500 block of South Cicero and drove through the wall. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/lHO7OIKftC — Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) August 1, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The driver of an SUV plowed into a Panda Express near Midway Airport Thursday morning and left behind a major mess.Chicago police said the driver smashed through the walls of the restaurant at about 1:18 a.m., with nearly the entire car ending up in the dining room.Police said he was heading east on 65th Street when he took a last-minute right turn onto Cicero Avenue. He lost control of the car and smashed through the walls of the restaurant.The driver then ran away from the scene and left a woman sitting in the passenger seat. The woman had minor injuries but refused emergency medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.The building sustained significant structural damage, police said.The driver is not in custody. Police do not believe car was stolen.