SUV crashes into Panda Express near Midway Airport

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The driver of an SUV plowed into a Panda Express near Midway Airport Thursday morning and left behind a major mess.

Chicago police said the driver smashed through the walls of the restaurant at about 1:18 a.m., with nearly the entire car ending up in the dining room.

Police said he was heading east on 65th Street when he took a last-minute right turn onto Cicero Avenue. He lost control of the car and smashed through the walls of the restaurant.

The driver then ran away from the scene and left a woman sitting in the passenger seat. The woman had minor injuries but refused emergency medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.



The building sustained significant structural damage, police said.

The driver is not in custody. Police do not believe car was stolen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomidway airportclearingcar crashcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lollapalooza opens Thursday in Grant Park
Man wanted for violent Lincoln Park carjacking
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Thursday
Thursday final day to pay Cook County property taxes
Dillinger kin claims notorious outlaw may not have been killed in Chicago
526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy's jaw
Founder of Englewood mom peacekeeping group opens pizzeria in Beverly
Show More
2 officers injured in South Side rollover crash
Crime at 4-year-low so far in 2019, CPD says
Chicago mom has opened her home to thousands of teens in Roseland
Man who recently lost stepson to gun violence killed in Maywood double shooting
Juicebox Series: New Fall, Winter performance lineup announced
More TOP STORIES News