SUV drives onto 2 other cars in Skokie Aldi parking lot

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- No one was seriously injured when an SUV drove onto two other cars in a Skokie Aldi parking lot Friday morning.The incident happened around 10 a.m. at the Aldi in the 4700-block of Oakton.Skokie police said the driver of the SUV accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake, sending it onto two parked cars in the parking lot.Two people inside one of the cars were treated for very minor injuries, officials said.