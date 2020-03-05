SUV ends up on edge of Lake Michigan after driver loses control on Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver lost control of their SUV and ended up flipping over a barrier wall along Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred in the 800-block of North Lake Shore Drive at about 10:35 p.m. Police said a Chevy Trailblazer was changing lanes when it lost control.

The SUV swerved to avoid a car that was in the lane when it struck a concrete median and a light pole before ending up on the edge of Lake Michigan.

A 28-year-old man driving the SUV was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition after suffering some cuts. Police said citations against the man are pending.
