SUV crashes into residence attached to Wheeling funeral home; 1 hurt

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- An SUV slammed into a residence attached to a funeral home Sunday, in north suburban Wheeling.The crash occurred at the Kolssak Funeral Home on South Milwaukee.Wheeling Fire Department officials said the driver had to be cut out of the SUV, and was taken to the hospital. The process took about 20 minutes. A passenger was able to exit the vehicle and refused treatment.No one inside the building was hurt; the building did sustain major damage.Wheeling police said the crash was accidental and no charges have been filed yet.