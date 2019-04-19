CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver slammed into a house on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday night.
A 38-year-old man was driving east in the 2400-block of West Wabansia Avenue when police said he swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle and hit the wall of the home.
The crash caused some structural damage, but no injuries reported.
A man living there said it could have been much worse if he were sitting at his desk, which is now covered in debris.
"All of a sudden I head a bunch of glass shattering and I put some clothes on and come out and I see that there is a car in my wall," said Cameron Berwaldt, who lives in a basement apartment.
The driver was cited for not having insurance.
SUV slams into NW Side house
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More