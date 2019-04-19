SUV slams into NW Side house

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver slammed into a house on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday night.A 38-year-old man was driving east in the 2400-block of West Wabansia Avenue when police said he swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle and hit the wall of the home.The crash caused some structural damage, but no injuries reported.A man living there said it could have been much worse if he were sitting at his desk, which is now covered in debris."All of a sudden I head a bunch of glass shattering and I put some clothes on and come out and I see that there is a car in my wall," said Cameron Berwaldt, who lives in a basement apartment.The driver was cited for not having insurance.