SUV slams into Oak Park tattoo parlor, barbershop

An SUV slammed into two businesses Thursday morning in west suburban Oak Park.Neighbors woke up to the sound of a crash and saw that a red SUV had slammed into the front of a small strip of businesses in the 200-block of Chicago Avenue in Oak Park.The crash badly damaged a tattoo parlor and a barbershop that are next door to each other. It was a couple of hours before authorities were able to pull the SUV out as water continued to spew from what appeared to be a broken water main. The entire facade of the building crumbled to the sidewalk.Tim Brown, who owns the building, said he's been in touch with the business owners and they are devastated."Unbelievable," Brown said. "I just re-did that and just put new lintels in there, facade and awnings for the businesses that look good less than a year ago, so it's devastating. It's more devastating to them being small businesses and the economy. Where are they going to work? The structure is damaged, so what can you do."Cameras caught police conducting a field sobriety test on the scene. Oak Park police said a person is in custody.Police said there are no reports of any injuries.