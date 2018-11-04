Swastikas scrawled on fences, garages in Buena Park, police say

North Side residents have recently reported seeing swastikas scrawled in chalk on fences and garages in the Buena Park neighborhood.In each incident, a vandal used chalk to tag swastikas and etch the letters "C.I.A." and "C.I.A. FU," according to an alert from Chicago police.The first two incidents happened about 3:30 p.m. Friday, while the other took place about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.Anyone with information about the spate of hateful vandalism should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.