Swastikas scrawled on fences, garages in Buena Park, police say

CHICAGO --
North Side residents have recently reported seeing swastikas scrawled in chalk on fences and garages in the Buena Park neighborhood.

In each incident, a vandal used chalk to tag swastikas and etch the letters "C.I.A." and "C.I.A. FU," according to an alert from Chicago police.

The first two incidents happened about 3:30 p.m. Friday, while the other took place about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Anyone with information about the spate of hateful vandalism should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
