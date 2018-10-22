SWAT, CPD respond to possible barricade situation in Gresham

Chicago police and a SWAT team responded to a possible barricade situation on the city's South Side late Monday morning.People who live near the 300-block of East 76th Street in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood, between were asked to evacuate their homes as a precaution just before 10 a.m.Police received an unconfirmed report of a man with a shotgun in the area who may have been holed up in an apartment, holding a woman hostage. A SWAT team was called to the scene to assist.The CPD later said a 27-year-old man was at the location and that a 23-year-old woman was able to leave the location unhurt.There was no word on whether officers were able to make contact with him and the situation appeared to be domestic. SWAT and negotiators remained on the scene.Police later said when they entered the apartment, no one was inside.No injuries were reported.