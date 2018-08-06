SWAT officer shot in the face while serving warrant in Philadelphia, 2 others injured

JOYEETA BISWAS
A SWAT officer was shot in the face and two others were hit by bullets in Philadelphia early Monday morning.

The officer, 49-year-old Jaison Potts, was serving a warrant for gun violation, Philadelphia Police told ABC News. When Potts entered the house and was fired upon, his partner returned fire and injured the shooter.

A female resident was also shot in the abdomen, but it is unclear how the woman got shot and whose bullet hit her, police said.

Potts was taken to Temple University Hospital and the other two injured were taken to Einstein Medical Center. All three remain in critical condition.

In a Facebook post, Philadelphia Police said Potts did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

Potts is a 20-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and is married with three children, police said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Mundelein teen dies after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza
66 shot, 12 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman found dead, tied-up in bathtub in Gresham ID'd
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section in Vogue essays
Police warn parents about 'Momo Challenge' that may encourage suicide
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Show More
5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Man with dementia reported missing from Englewood
Woman sexually assaulted in abandoned West Garfield Park building
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
More News