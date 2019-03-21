SWAT, police respond to barricade situation on South Side

CHICAGO -- A man barricaded himself inside a home Thursday afternoon after police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the South Chicago neighborhood.About 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 8100 block of South Brandon, Chicago police said.When they arrived, they found the 24-year-old barricaded inside of the home and a SWAT team was called to the scene, police said. As of 5 p.m., he was still inside the residence.No injuries have been reported, police said.Police previously reported that shots were fired at officers.Police are advising civilians to avoid the area and make way for emergency vehicles.Further details were not immediately available.