Large police, SWAT response at Dolton hotel: LIVE UPDATE

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a large police and SWAT presence visible at a hotel in south suburban Dolton Thursday night.Dolton police confirmed SWAT responded to the Prestige Inn and Suites on East Sibley around 7 p.m.Dolton trustee Andrew Holmes said SWAT had surrounded the hotel in apparent response to barricade situation in one of the room's but police did not confirm that. Holmes said he did not know how many people were barricaded in the room.No further details about the situation have been released. Dolton police would only say officers were on the scene working and said they had no updates at that time.The Dolton mayor and police chief said they would hold a press conference at 9 p.m. to give an update.