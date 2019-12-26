SWAT team responds to domestic disturbance in East Garfield Park home, police say

CHICAGO -- A barricade situation in East Garfield Park has been deemed resolved after a woman who was thought to be a hostage told police officers she was ok, Chicago police said.

According to police, officers first responded to reports of a domestic disturbance about 12:50 a.m. Thursday at the home in the 200 block of North California Avenue.

The SWAT team was called after officers learned the man was armed and refusing to let his girlfriend leave, police said.

Officers made contact with the woman through a window around 4:01 a.m. and she stated she was not in any danger and not injured, police said.

The situation ended without incident, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
