1 in custody after armed standoff with SWAT team at Rogers Park apartment complex

CHCAGO -- A man is in police custody after an hours-long armed standoff with the SWAT team in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The man was seen going into an apartment complex with a gun about 9:50 p.m. in the 7600-block of North Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

SWAT units were called to the scene when he refused to come out.

The man was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. without a struggle, police said.

No injuries were reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
