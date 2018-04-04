SWAT team called after man barricades himself inside Buena Park home

CHICAGO --
A SWAT team was called after a man barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday afternoon in the North Side Buena Park neighborhood.

Police were called about the barricade situation about 1:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Kenmore, according to Chicago Police.

A SWAT team was responding to the scene, police said. Further details were not immediately available.

Train service was being temporarily suspended for Red Line trains between the Wilson and Addison stations due to police activity, the CTA said in a service alert. Service was continuing between Howard and Wilson and between Addison and 95th.
Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Buena ParkChicago
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News