Man hospitalized after SWAT team response to report of man with gun at Uptown home, CFD says

CHICAGO -- A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said a man was transported to Weiss Hospital in stable condition for a medical issue at 12:41 p.m. after a SWAT team was called to a home in Uptown Thursday morning.The team was summoned after police received reports of a man with a gun, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.Police received the call about 11:45 a.m. and police were sent to the home in the 4600 block of North Kenmore Avenue. Police said the SWAT team responded to an armed man barricaded inside an apartment at that location. Once on scene, they were able to locate and place a 41-year-old man into custody without incident. A weapon was recovered on the scene, and Area Three Detectives are investigating.Police did not provide further information about the incident.This is a developing story.