SWAT team respond to barricade situation in Lakeview hotel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police SWAT teams have responded to a barricade situation at a hotel in Lakeview Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to calls of a disturbance at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400-block of North Broadway, police said. When officers arrived, they found someone barricaded inside the Best Western Plus Hawthorne Terrace Hotel and is refusing to leave. It is unclear if the person is armed.

The small hotel is about a block away from the lake is surrounded by patrol cars and many streets east and west of Broadway are shut down.

A hotel guest who was trying to get back to the Best Western Plus said this was his first night in Chicago and he can't believe this is happening. He's now making calls and looking for another place to stay.
