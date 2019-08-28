SWAT team responds to domestic incident turned hostage, barricade situation in Lincoln Park

HAPPENING NOW: Active Swat incident on the 2500 block of North Bosworth. Avoid the area for emergency vehicles to enter. Media staging at Greenview / Montana. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/acmbaX8LLo — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 28, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A domestic incident turned into a hostage situation, prompting a SWAT team response in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday.Police said the incident occurred just south of Wrightwood Park in the 2500 block of N Bosworth, around 11:45 a.m.The Chicago Police Department Twitter page did not give any details but instructed people to stay away from the area for the time being.According to officials, a man had barricaded himself inside the North Side apartment and held a woman at knifepoint.The man was taken into custody without further incident. Both were transported to local hospitals.