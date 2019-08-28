SWAT team responds to domestic incident turned hostage, barricade situation in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A domestic incident turned into a hostage situation, prompting a SWAT team response in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred just south of Wrightwood Park in the 2500 block of N Bosworth, around 11:45 a.m.

The Chicago Police Department Twitter page did not give any details but instructed people to stay away from the area for the time being.



According to officials, a man had barricaded himself inside the North Side apartment and held a woman at knifepoint.

The man was taken into custody without further incident. Both were transported to local hospitals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkswatchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 2, killed after temporary walls fell over at Orland Park mall store ID'd
Girl, 16, fatally shot outside Dolton convenience store ID'd
Missing Joliet girl found dead in Des Plaines River
WATCH LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian hits US Virgin Islands
Woman who played dead while family was killed takes the stand
Chicago's Kumiko cocktail bar named among 'world's greatest places'
Study: Teen vape smoke exposure increased over last 4 years
Show More
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
Apple says contractors won't listen to Siri recordings anymore
Survey: 20 percent of schools give kids less than 20 minutes for lunch
Toyota recalls cars to replace airbags again
McDonald's to offer harassment training to all US workers
More TOP STORIES News