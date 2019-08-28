SWAT team responds to incident in Lincoln Park

HAPPENING NOW: Active Swat incident on the 2500 block of North Bosworth. Avoid the area for emergency vehicles to enter. Media staging at Greenview / Montana. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/acmbaX8LLo — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 28, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police responded to an active SWAT incident in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet by Chicago Police Department.The incident occurred just south of Wrightwood Park in the 2500 block of N Bosworth, shortly after 2 p.m.The tweet did not give any details but instructed people to stay away from the area for the time being.Officials said they plan to address media shortly and provide more information about the situation.