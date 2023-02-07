WATCH LIVE

standoff

Chicago crime: 2 in custody after SWAT standoff in West Garfield Park, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 1:41PM
CHICAGO -- Two people were in custody after barricading themselves in a home, prompting a SWAT response Monday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 7:40 p.m., officers were taking an armed person into custody in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue when a "number of offenders" tried to disrupt the arrest, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 2 in custody after 17-year-old boy fatally shot in North Lawndale, police say

Officers then tased one of the people intervening, police said. The person being arrested and the person who was tased then barricaded themselves inside the home and fired shots moments later, officials said.

Both were taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

