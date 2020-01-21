SWAT units respond to Montgomery, Ill. incident

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) -- SWAT units are responding to an incident in Montgomery, Ill. Tuesday morning.

Montgomery police, Kane County Sheriff's deputies and the regional Kane County SWAT team are on the scene of a home in the 700-block of Oakton Drive., the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

Roads near the Victoria Apartment complex are blocked as a result of the incident and residents are asked to stay away from the area.
Further details on the nature of the incident have not been released.
