Two Sweet Boutique is the perfect place to score delicious baked treats

By 6abc Digital Staff
Two Sweet Boutique is the perfect place for delicious baked goods

Deptford, N.J. -- Two Sweet Boutique in Deptford, New Jersey, offers a variety of cookies so big, they're more like a pastry.

You will find unique varieties such as churro cookies, bananas foster cookies, cannoli cookies and more.

Their signature pull-apart cinnamon roll monkey bread is perfect for sharing and comes with an cup of yummy vanilla glaze for dipping.
Two Sweet boutique is open Thursday through Sundays.

Keto and gluten friendly items are available on Fridays.
