Swimmer bitten by shark off coast of Cape Cod, officials say

JULIA JACOBO
A beach on the coast of Cape Cod has been closed after a swimmer was bitten by a shark, officials said.

The coastal town of Truro announced that Longnook Beach has been closed to swimming due to the shark attack on Wednesday afternoon.

The 61-year-old man appears to have been bitten in the leg on Wednesday afternoon and was taken to a local Boston hospital aboard a medical helicopter, ABC Boston affiliate WCVB reported.

He told first responders that he was standing in the water about 30 yards offshore when he was bitten, according to WCVB. He suffered puncture wounds to his torso as well, the station reported.

Witnesses nearby attempted to stop the bleeding, Kerstin Peter Leitner, a graduate from the Connell School of Nursing at Boston College, told WCVB.

"We grabbed all the towels that we could, put them on him to stop the bleeding," Leitner said.

No one in the area had cellphone service, so someone had to run to a nearby home to call 911, witness Molly Tobin, another nursing school graduate, told the station.

The man's condition is unclear.

Several shark sightings have been reported in the area in recent days, according to WCVB.

An increase in the gray and harbor seal population in the Cape Cod region has attracted great white sharks to the area, according to the station.

The incident marked the first shark attack in Massachusetts since 2012, WCVB reported. The 2012 attack also happened in Turo.

Further details were not immediately available.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Hobart attorney fatally shot by former client, prosecutor says
2 United planes damaged when wing clipped on O'Hare tarmac
Harvey police: Deadly shootout may have stemmed from online dispute
Charges announced in slaying of Northfield attorney
Thyroid medications recalled due to risk of impurities
City historian looks back at the beginnings of Chicago's annual air show
Republicans tout unified front at Governor's Day at Illinois State Fair
Testimony continues in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Show More
2 women shot, 1 fatally, when bullets entered their South Side homes
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Doctors find contact lens lodged in woman's eyelid for 28 years
Rizzo leads Cubs past Brewers 8-4
New joint U.S.-Mexican law enforcement effort targets top drug cartel criminals
More News