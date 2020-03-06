Coronavirus

South by Southwest canceled amidst coronavirus outbreak

AUSTIN, Texas -- The City of Austin canceled their much anticipated arts and technology festival, South by Southwest amidst growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The annual event, which draws thousands every year, was originally set to start Friday, March 13 and last through Sunday, March 22.



Mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster as a precaution because of the threat of the novel coronavirus, effectively canceling the annual event.

The announcement comes days after several high-profile companies, including Netflix, tech news outlet Mashable, video-based social media platform TikTok and U.S. chip maker Intel, pulled out of the festival.

More than 50,000 people had signed a petition seeking to get the festival canceled.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections swelled to over 200 scattered across at least 18 states, including at least six cases in the Houston area.

Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC


South by Southwest released the following statement:
"We are devastated to share this news with you. 'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health states that 'there's no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.' However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the City of Austin's decision. We are committed to do our part and help protect out staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE CORONAVIRUS:
Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US
Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustincoronavirusmusicevents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 510, cases surpass 15K
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News