2nd staffer at Joliet nursing home dies from COVID-19 after outbreak leaves 25 others dead; mayor calls for IDPH investigation

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A northern Illinois nursing home that announced last week that 22 residents and one staffer had died of the coronavirus said Monday that the virus had claimed the life of another staffer.Symphony of Joliet spokeswoman Lauryn Allison said that privacy laws prevented her from providing any more information about the staff member. But Lakendel Evans told The (Joliet) Herald-News that her mother, Sandra Green, a 57-year-old certified nursing assistant, died at a Joliet hospital after spending 24 days on a ventilator.Symphony of Joliet has been a focus amid the growing number of cases at the state's long-term care facilities, and last week's announcement prompted the city's mayor to call for a state investigation of the facility.Over the weekend, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration released information about individual facilities. That data showed that Symphony of Joliet and Windsor Manor of Carol Stream each had 81 COVID-19 cases, more than any such facility in Illinois. The data also showed that 286 coronavirus-related deaths - nearly a quarter of the state's total - were linked to long-term care facilities.Meanwhile, the Cook County Sheriff's Office reported that a fourth county jail detainee who had tested positive of the virus had died.The sheriff's department, which runs the jail, said Karl Battiste died Sunday at Stroger Hospital, where he had been treated since April 14. Battiste tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, but his official cause of death won't be determined until an autopsy is conducted.Battiste had been in custody since his arrest in January 2019 in the shooting death of a man earlier that month. He was being held without bond. According to Chicago police at the time, Battiste and a 55-year-old man had been arguing over garbage in a hallway of an apartment building when Battiste allegedly retrieved a handgun from his apartment, returned and shot the man in the head.For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.As of late Sunday, the sheriff's office said 194 detainees with "mild-to-moderate" COVID-19 were being treated by the county-operated hospital, located at the jail, with another 21 being treated at area hospitals.Late last month, as the number of detainees to test positive continued to climb, the county's chief judge late last month ordered expedited bond hearings in an effort to secure the release of as many nonviolent offenders as quickly as possible. The population of the jail has dropped by more than 1,100 to 4,233 as of late last week.